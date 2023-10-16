Tshwane cops hunt for fake doctor who made a duck for it while police searched his home

Tshwane police are searching for a man who managed to escape custody while police were searching his home.
According to a statement from the South African Police Service (SAPS), Kingsley Leeto Chele duped women out of money by allegedly pretending to be a doctor or pharmacist.
“He went by the names of Dr Kingsley Chele or Dr KJ Ncube. He was arrested by police on October 2, after two cases of fraud were registered in Sunnyside and Klipgat in June 2023,” police said.
Chele appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court and bail was denied.
Police said Chele was remanded in custody and was due back in court on October 17.
They added that the investigating officer went to Chele's home with the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit to assist in attaching a 2023 VW Golf GTI, which was believed to have been bought with the monies Chele used to scam people, and while police were cataloguing the household items, he managed to escape custody and has been on the run since.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the the nearest police station or to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.
IOL