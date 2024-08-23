Tshwane drug bust: Eight arrested in major nyaope operation

The City of Tshwane’s Metro Police Department (TMPD) drug unit has successfully disrupted a drug-dealing operation, leading to the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of illegal substances valued at approximately R110,000. Acting swiftly on a tip-off, officers from the drug unit intercepted a planned drug transaction at the corner of Eskia Mphahlele and Struben streets.

At the scene, police spotted a suspicious vehicle in an open field on Struben Street. They found two Nigerian nationals in the car allegedly in possession of heroin, commonly referred to in South Africa as nyaope, a highly addictive street drug that continues to devastate communities across the country. The police interrogated the suspects who provided information that led officers to a residence in Mooikloof, Pretoria East, where more narcotics were discovered. Nigerian nationals were found allegedly in possession of heroin, commonly referred to in South Africa as Nyaope. Picture : Supplied / City of Tshwane. The law enforcement agents raided this location and arrested six more suspects, also Nigerian nationals, all allegedly linked to drug dealing in the area.

The TMPD confirmed that two vehicles allegedly used in the commission of these crimes were impounded and are part of the investigation at SAPS VIS 13 in Pretoria West. Suspected drug dealers' car seized during a major bust in Tshwane's ongoing fight against narcotics. Picture: Supplied / City of Tshwane Meanwhile, the suspects have been detained at two different police stations, six at Boschkop Police Station and the remaining two at Pretoria Central Police Station. This successful operation is part of the TMPD’s ongoing efforts to fight drug trafficking in Tshwane, the police have said.