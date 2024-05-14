Tshwane EMS discover two decomposed bodies in the basement while rescuing an injured man

Two decomposed bodies were found in the basement of a building by Tshwane emergency responders who were attempting to rescue an injured person on Tuesday afternoon. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said they were notified of a building on fire at the corner of Bosman Street and Pretorius Street at about 4:32pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found that the building was not on fire, but a man had fallen to the basement through a lift shaft. “Police found on the scene requested emergency services personnel to assist with lights and provide access to the victim. An opening was cut on a still door of the basement garage and a step ladder was used to access the injured victim.” Mabaso said upon further investigation of the scene, firefighters discovered two decomposed bodies floating in the water in a lift shaft.

“The South African Police Services (SAPS) immediately declared the scene a crime scene. Emergency Services, however, remained on the scene to assist with the recovery of the two bodies under the Command of the SAPS. “The cause of the death of the two victims and the injured are under police investigation,” Mabaso added. Earlier this month, two alleged members of a gang of robbers who have been terrorising Kraafontein were found dead on a farm.

The bodies of the men who are in their early twenties were found near a gravel road. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says two cases of murder are being investigated with no arrest yet. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service.