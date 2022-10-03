Tshwane metro cop shot dead during hijacking

Pretoria - An off-duty Tshwane metro police officer was shot and killed during a hijacking in incident in Olievenhoutbosch on Sunday morning. Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the constable was travelling with three others in a private vehicle.

“They were hijacked in Olievenhoutbosch at around 02:00 on Sunday. His body was later discovered with gunshot wounds and he was certified dead on the scene. “One of the occupants was also shot and wounded. She was taken to the nearest hospital. “A case of murder, attempted murder and hijacking was opened with the local South African Police Service (SAPS) and is currently under investigation,” Mahamba said.

Mahamba said the memorial service and funeral arrangements of the constable will be announced later in the week. “The TMPD would like to send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.” The department will release his identity after his family has been properly informed.

