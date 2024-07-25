Tshwane metro police arrest three suspects in major drug busts

On Monday, July 22, the TMPD Drug Unit, in collaboration with the Cable Theft Unit and other law enforcement agencies, conducted a search and seizure operation in Pretoria East.

The raid led to the arrest of two Nigerian men, who were allegedly found in possession of heroin, also known as nyaope, valued at approximately R255,000. Equipment used in drug production was also uncovered in Mooikloof, Pretoria.

In a related incident during the same operation, another Nigerian man suspected of supplying drugs in the area was arrested. He was allegedly found with crystal meth and KAT, estimated to be worth R100,000.

On Tuesday, the TMPD Drug Unit acted on a tip-off about suspicious activities in Pretoria West. They discovered a flat where a Nigerian man allegedly had 204 grams of crystal meth, 2,800 packets of heroin, and 919 grams of heroin powder. The street value of the seized drugs was estimated at R434,700. The suspect was taken into custody.