Tshwane metro police lauded for R95 000 drug busts

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has congratulated the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) following a R95 000 drug bust. He commended the TMPD for its continued efforts in making arrests and removing drug dealers from the streets of Tshwane.

“I would like to commend the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) drug unit for their relentless fight against drug dealers over the festive season. Following the four arrests that took place just before Christmas, the TMPD drug unit managed to arrest an additional two suspects in Pretoria West and Pretoria North during the festive season,” said Williams. “The first arrest took place in the Booysens area on 29 December 2022 when a Nigerian suspect was found in possession of R50 000 worth of nyaope and crystal meth.” Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) seized an assortment of drugs worth R95 000 in two incidents. Picture: TMPD He said the second arrest in Pretoria North took place on January 6 when a 44-year-old Nigerian suspect was found in possession of crystal meth and cat valued at R45 000.

“I believe that the continued efforts by the TMPD drug unit have a lasting impact on the drugs distribution networks. Furthermore, valuable information can be obtained from these suspects that can lead to more investigations and arrests. “Therefore, I would like to thank the TMPD drug unit for their efforts, especially during a time when others were celebrating the festive season, spending time with family and friends. I want to call on all our residents to help us combat drug-related crime by reporting relevant information to law enforcement agencies. “Residents who want to assist and report drug-related crime can contact the South African Police Service on 10111 or TMPD on 012 358 7095/7096.

In December, TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the festive season anti-crime blitz was yielding positive results, with the arrest of four men in possession of an unlicensed firearm. Mahamba said the crime-combating operations were characterised by intensifying operational strength and high police visibility throughout the holiday period. “While doing patrol duties in Pretoria West, TMPD tactical unit members noticed a blue Volkswagen Polo TSI with four suspicious males. The officers called for back-up from SAPS crime intelligence (unit),” said Mahamba at the time.

The VW Polo was eventually stopped and searched. A firearm was found hidden under the passenger’s mat. “All four suspects were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said Mahamba.