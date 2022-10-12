Tshwane Metro Police officers in hot water after allegedly demanding a R1 200 bribe to release car towed in Pretoria

Pretoria – Two members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) were served with summons on Monday to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption. Hawks’ spokesperson in Gauteng, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the male and female TMPD officers have been summoned to appear in court on November 11in connection with corruption at the TMPD pound.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation arose from allegations on 22 September 2021. “It was reported that a motorist had parked a vehicle along Andries (Thabo Sehume) Street in Pretoria central business district. “Upon her return to the vehicle, she noticed the TMPD truck towing the said vehicle,” Ramovha narrated.

The complainant then followed her vehicle to the TMPD pound on Madiba Street. “She met with the same officers who apparently told her to bring R1 200 in cash after 5pm, when their commander has knocked off in order to get her vehicle,” said Ramovha. The motorist then alerted the Hawks about her experience.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The payment was consequently made later that day. No arrests were effected as the operation was not authorised by the court in time,” said Ramovha. “However, the investigation continued until it was finalised and the case docket was handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a decision that has resulted in the pair being summoned.” Earlier this month, the City of Tshwane found itself embarrassed yet again by another arrest of its law-enforcement officials, as four members of the TMPD were busted for a variety of crimes.

Story continues below Advertisement

MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen acknowledged that there are some bad apples abusing their positions and betraying their oath as police officers by engaging in unlawful activities. The officers were nabbed for a variety of alleged offences including armed robbery, abduction, extortion and the possession of drugs. In August, the Road Traffic Management Corporation called for swift and decisive disciplinary action to be taken against Tshwane Metro Police traffic officers arrested on allegations of corruption and malfeasance.