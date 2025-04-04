Tshwane police rescue kidnapped woman and arrest three suspects for bank fraud

Police in Tshwane have rescued a kidnapped 50-year-old woman who was reported missing by her son and arrested three suspects who had been withdrawing money from her bank account. The rescue took place on Thursday, following an intelligence-driven operation involving the police from Akasia and Ga-Rankuwa, with support from the Crime Intelligence Unit, Tshwane Flying Squad, Bank Forensic Investigation, and TMPD K9 Unit.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the victim had gone missing on March 31, 2025. After her son reported her disappearance, investigators uncovered unauthorised withdrawals from her bank account, which led police to a house in Karen Park. There, officers found the victim and apprehended two suspects.

The woman was immediately provided with medical care and later reunited with her family. “Police further recovered a white Polo vehicle, allegedly used in the kidnapping. Police investigations continue,” Sibeko confirmed. A third suspect was later arrested, bringing the total to three.

All suspects are aged between 34 and 57 and are expected to appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate Court soon. The Gauteng police leadership praised the swift and coordinated response of the officers involved. “The Management of the police in Gauteng province commends the swift response of the members, which led to the successful rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspects,” Sibeko said.