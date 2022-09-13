Tumelo Madlala weeps on the stand as he testifies how Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

Pretoria – The North Gauteng High Court had to adjourn earlier than expected on Tuesday after the State’s third witness, Tumelo Madlala, started crying as he went into detail leading up the fatal shooting of his friend, former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. Madlala was testifying in at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The media was ordered not to film Madlala as he testified. On the day of Meyiwa’s shooting, Madlala had gone with Meyiwa to Kelly Khumalo’s family house in Vosloorus. Kelly and Meyiwa were dating at the time. Madlala had just arrived from Durban when he was picked in Spruitview by Meyiwa, Kelly and Zandi Khumalo and Mthokozisi Thwala.

He said they had bought alcohol for about R400 before they went to the Khumalo’s Vosloorus home where they were “chilling” and having drinks. Out of nowhere, “someone came in through the kitchen door”, Madlala said. “The person who came in was carrying a firearm and he had dreadlocks. He was wearing a jacket, I’m not sure if it was caramel or brown.”

Madlala described the intruder as a short man with big eyes. “That’s all I can remember. He didn’t say much, he wanted phones and money. He was speaking isiZulu.” Madlala testified that Longwe Twala, who was also in the house, pushed the armed suspect and ran outside the house.

“When Longwe ran out of the house, everyone got up, and Kelly ran to one of the bedrooms. When I got up, I saw a second guy in the kitchen, he was tall. Senzo held his right hand and was pressing him against the wall. “As I saw Senzo standing there, my intention was to go out because the kitchen door was right there. When I got to the kitchen, I hit the intruder with a fist. “Thereafter a shot went off. After the shot went off, because the kitchen was small, it was like my ears were blocked, I could not hear anything. That’s when I ran to the bedroom,’’ Madlala said.

Madlala said when he was in the bedroom, he was pressing against the door fearing the intruder would come in. He added he could only hear people who were in the house talking and that’s when he decided to come out. Someone who was in the house opened the door for him as he could not open it from the inside. “When I came out, I could here everyone calling out Senzo’s name. When I went straight to the dining room, I found Senzo lying next to where Kelly’s mother was seated, next to the couch and the TV stand,” Madlala said, his voice trembling.

Judge Tshifiwa Maumela adjourned proceedings to allow Madlala to compose himself as he was now crying uncontrollably. Five accused are standing trial for the murder of the former soccer star. The five men are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli.