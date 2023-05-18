Turning the tables: woman fights off three robbers who then flee without their firearm

Pretoria - Three robbers left a firearm when they fled after failing to carry out a robbery at Timbavati Trust in Acornhoek. Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10pm.

“According to information, three suspects approached a certain woman at her house, then one of the suspects suddenly pointed a firearm at her,” Mdhluli said. “It is said that the woman somehow managed to grab the firearm from the suspect and throw it away as the other two rushed to assist their fellow. Three alleged armed robbers alleged fled the scene, leaving this firearm, after a woman fought back. Photo: SAPS “The suspects then reportedly took to their heels when they realised that they were no longer armed, and they got away in a white sedan.”

Further checks on the revolver left at the scene revealed that the gun had no serial numbers. “Police at Acornhoek were informed about the incident and when the firearm, a revolver, was checked, members noticed that its serial numbers were filed off. The police are probing an attempted armed robbery and further investigation was under way, Mdhluli said.

“Police urge anyone with information that may assist or lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Digoro at 082 318 9925 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.” Alternatively, information can be sent to police via the My SAPS App. “All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police said.

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has raised concerns about the proliferation of firearms in the province. She said police are working around the clock to counter the problem. Manamela appealed to community members to “act responsibly when attacked by criminals so as to prevent loss of life”.