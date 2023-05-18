Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Turning the tables: woman fights off three robbers who then flee without their firearm

A black revolver with a paper tag

Three alleged robbers fled the scene, leaving their firearm, after a Mpumalanga woman fought back. Photo: SAPS

Published 39m ago

Share

Pretoria - Three robbers left a firearm when they fled after failing to carry out a robbery at Timbavati Trust in Acornhoek.

Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10pm.

“According to information, three suspects approached a certain woman at her house, then one of the suspects suddenly pointed a firearm at her,” Mdhluli said.

“It is said that the woman somehow managed to grab the firearm from the suspect and throw it away as the other two rushed to assist their fellow.

Three alleged armed robbers alleged fled the scene, leaving this firearm, after a woman fought back. Photo: SAPS

“The suspects then reportedly took to their heels when they realised that they were no longer armed, and they got away in a white sedan.”

More on this

Further checks on the revolver left at the scene revealed that the gun had no serial numbers.

“Police at Acornhoek were informed about the incident and when the firearm, a revolver, was checked, members noticed that its serial numbers were filed off.

The police are probing an attempted armed robbery and further investigation was under way, Mdhluli said.

“Police urge anyone with information that may assist or lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Digoro at 082 318 9925 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

Alternatively, information can be sent to police via the My SAPS App.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police said.

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has raised concerns about the proliferation of firearms in the province.

She said police are working around the clock to counter the problem.

Manamela appealed to community members to “act responsibly when attacked by criminals so as to prevent loss of life”.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSCommunity Police ForumsCommunity Safety DepartmentCrime and courtsRobbery

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe