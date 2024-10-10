Tutuka power station’s principal inspector, and her brother arrested for theft of Eskom copper cables

A 44-year-old man is expected to appear before the Standerton Magistrates Court on Thursday after he was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, for theft of Eskom copper cables. He also faces an additional charge of possession of stolen property, according to Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

“The suspect was arrested in connection with the theft of copper cables from Tutuka power station,” said Sekgotodi. “The suspect is a brother of the Tutuka power station principal inspector Refilwe Motloung, 36, who was remanded in custody by the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Friday pending her next court appearance on Thursday, 10 October 2024.” Eskom employee Refilwe Motloung and her brother are accused of copper cable theft. Photo: Supplied/Hawks The Hawks said preliminary investigations have revealed that the 44-year-old man played a key role in directing and escorting trucks during the theft of Eskom property.

“He will join two previously arrested suspects in court on Thursday. His arrest brings the total number of arrested suspects to seven. Four additional suspects will be charged in connection with the Standerton case,” said Sekgotodi. Last week, IOL reported that Refilwe Motloung had appeared briefly before the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Friday following her arrest. At the time, Dineo Sekgotodi said Motloung’s arrest came after information was received from a delivery truck owner, who was responsible for transporting copper cables from Tutuka power station to Kriel power station, claiming that he was redirected to a farm.

“The team went to Standerton power station to locate the principal inspector who was working the night shift. The team proceeded to her residential address. “During the arrest, a search was executed and an Eskom control register with a removal permit was found in her possession and it was seized. “An Opel Corsa vehicle used to escort the truck carrying the copper cables and a cell phone were also seized and taken to Standerton police station for safe keeping,” said Sekgotodi.