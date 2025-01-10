Two accused in the murder of five-year-old Ameer Abrahams appear in court

Two murder accused appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this morning in connection with the killing of five-year-old Ameer Abrahams. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile attended court proceedings on Friday morning. Picture: Chevon Booysen Brandon Jansen and Iekraam Achilles appeared briefly on Friday morning, hours before Ameer was expected to be buried according to Muslim rites.

Jansen and Achilles currently face four criminal charges - one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of malicious damage to property. The court on Friday morning heard how Ameer was shot in a gang-related​ shooting after Jansen, ​a self-confessed IGB​ (Inglorious Bastards​)​ member - got into an altercation with the Hard Livings (HL) rival gang, where he had ​also been assaulted. ​The altercation allegedly related to gang turf. Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, attended court proceedings on Friday and described the murder of Ameer as a “senseless killing“. Picture: Chevon Booysen Detailing the merits of the matter, State prosecutor Nuraan Toefy told the court Jansen was assaulted before he left for the IGB stronghold, accompanied by his co-accused, Achilles.

“(They) went to get a firearm and as they returned, Jansen saw one of the HL members who had assaulted him. He pulled out his firearm and fired nine shots. During this incident, a five-year-old boy was shot in the back of his head. ​“A 9mm bullet was retrieved from the boy’s head. He was declared brain dead,” Toefy told the court. The two accused, who opted for Legal Aid representation, will return to court on January 17, and legal representation will be recorded for them.

The matter was postponed for bail information and further investigation. A police source confirmed that a third suspect who had been arrested was released as there was insufficient evidence to link him at the time of the accused first court appearance. The two will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, attended court proceedings on Friday and described the murder of Ameer as a “senseless killing”. “We were informed inside that prior to the shooting, there was an argument between these two and the other group. The two left and went to get guns in which an innocent child and two other people were shot. The child has subsequently, and unfortunately, passed on. We are going to ensure now that we are on the gangs and also on the grid, but we also appreciate what the community and especially the neighbourhood watches have done. “We want to ensure that everybody helps us to ensure that our children are safe. We want to continue getting the guns out of the community because those are the sources of these conflicts,” said Patekile.

Manenberg Community Police Forum deputy chairperson, Vanessa Adriaanse, said it was a tragedy that the life of a five-year-old was taken in such a brutal manner. “He was supposed to start Grade R this year. Can you imagine how his mother must feel? Sitting in court and facing those young men in court, it is sad to think what has come of our community and yes we can blame it on all kinds of social ills but those are just plain excuses. We need to keep these guys accountable,” said Adriaanse. Ameer was struck by a stray bullet while walking to the tuck shop with his father and baby sister.