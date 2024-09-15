Two alleged mining ‘kingpins’ arrested in Limpopo with Chrome worth R20million

Two alleged illegal mining kingpins, one of them a pensioner, are expected to appear in court on Monday for possession of suspected stolen Chrome worth R20million. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the two men aged 63 and 31, are believed to be kingpins behind illegal mining activities within the Limpopo Province.

The Hawks said they were arrested in Burgersfort after they were allegedly found in possession of Chrome worth R20million, which was suspected to be stolen. Speaking about the arrest, Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said on December 12,2023, various units conducted an operation at Burgersfort which was aimed to address illegal mining activities within Sekhukhune District. “During the operation, the team went to Triton Chrome Storage in Steelpoort, where they found a Geologist, Jan Aucamp, in possessions of piles of chrome valued at R20 million inside the yard.”

Mmuroa said police asked him to produce a permit to possess such amount of chrome, and he failed. “Mr Aucamp was immediately put under arrest for possession of suspected stolen property (chrome).” Mmuroa said preliminary investigations established that the recovered chrome was mined illegally from various mines in Sekhukhune District.

“The recovered chrome was confiscated.” He said further investigations revealed that Aucamp is not the only accused who is responsible for the recovered chrome. “The other two men held top positions at Triton Mineral Africa were also linked.

“After the investigation, the case docket was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision. “As a result, the warrants to arrest the suspects were issued.” Both men are expected to appear in the district Magistrate’s Court on Monday.