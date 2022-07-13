Two appear in Rustenburg court for extortion

Rustenburg - Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to extort R3 500 from a construction company in Kroondal near Rustenburg in North West. The two arrived at the construction site on Monday, and allegedly threatened to burn construction vehicles, accusing the contractors of failing to pay R3 500.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It is alleged that the accused arrived at the construction site driving in a charcoal Mini Cooper vehicle with Limpopo registration number. The pair allegedly chased the contractors and employees around and threatened to set alight construction vehicles while accusing contractors of failing to pay R3 500 by means of electronic transfer," said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. He said Bassie Putu, 36, and Emmanuel Ramonasi, 41, were ultimately arrested. They were charged with extortion, public violence and intimidation. The pair appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where they were released on R500 bail each. The case against them was postponed to September 16.

North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrest which he said would send a strong message that those who intimidate and interrupt operations at construction sites would be dealt with accordingly. Meanwhile, In the Eastern Cape, police said a 34-year-old man was arrested for dealing and possession of drug at a taxi rank in Mount Fletcher on Tuesday. "Four members from the Maluti K9 Unit, together with their patrol, explosive and narcotic dogs were on patrols around the Mount Fletcher CBD area when they received information of a male dealing in drugs in one of the hawker table stands at Mt Fletcher taxi rank.

Story continues below Advertisement