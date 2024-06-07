Two apprehended after comments of a bomb on board aircraft delays flight at Cape airport

Two people have been apprehended after a flight was delayed at the Cape Town International Airport on Thursday, after the pair allegedly made comments about a bomb on board the aircraft. In a statement, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said police were called to the airport shortly after the crew of a departing FlySafair flight (FA102) to OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) was alerted to a possible security threat aboard the aircraft.

“The threat was successfully managed by the South African Police Service (SAPS) bomb squad and relevant law enforcement agencies. Acsa can confirm that airport and airline management was at the scene to ensure full compliance with all aviation safety and security protocols required by law,” the association said. Acsa further ensured the public that it was an isolated incident. "It must be made clear that the incident was isolated to a specific aircraft and SAPS have since declared the aircraft safe. The passengers were rebooked onto another flight and later arrived safely at their destination,“ Acsa said.

Acsa’s Mark Maclean praised police and aviation security for the way in which the situation was handled. "Last night’s successfully mitigated threat again highlights the importance of why good incident management, collaboration, and security assurance are never taken lightly or compromised by airport and airline management,“ he said.