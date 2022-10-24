Two arrested after alleged bribe bid involving Glenfiddich whisky bottle and R50K to make docket disappear, fails

Rustenburg– Two men who allegedly offered an SAPS investigating officer a bottle of whisky and R50 000 cash to get rid of a docket in Klerksdorp, North West, appeared in court on Monday. Zuzumuzi Manqunyana, 28, and Peter Selena, 50, appeared briefly in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of corruption.

Story continues below Advertisement

The case against them was postponed to October 31 for a bail application. They where arrested on Sunday, after they allegedly offered an investigating officer R50 000 to get rid of a docket involving their friend who is a former senior municipality official. “The pair was nabbed at the Hawks offices, moments after handing over R25 000 and a bottle of Glenfiddich whisky to the investigating officer.

“Their vehicle was searched and R41 500 was allegedly also found,” Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, said in a statement. She said the money and the vehicle have been seized for further investigation. “The provincial head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in North West, Major-General Patrick Mbotho, hailed the investigating officer for upholding the highest level of integrity and warned people to refrain from enticing police officials because it will not end well for them,” Captain Rikhotso said.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a separate incident, the Hawks in Limpopo said the former CEO of FH Odendaal Hospital, Angela Manaka, 62, and her alleged accomplices appeared in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, where they are facing allegations of tender fraud. “Between 2017 and 2018, Manaka and the hospital finance manager, Gloria Mosima Gadebe, 54, allegedly colluded with the director of Hlokomela PSN Trading Pty Ltd, Sello Ngobeni, 35; Hendrika Offence Nkanyane, 28, the director of HO Nkanyane; and Peter Moloto, 36, who is the director of PPKT Construction in irregular awarding of tenders worth R720 000,” said Captain Matimba Maluleke in a statement. “The tenders were for providing cleaning services at the facility. The accused persons were granted R500 bail each and their cases were postponed to 15 November 2022.”

Story continues below Advertisement