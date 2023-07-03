Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly strangled an ANC ward councillor to death on his way home from a local tavern. The suspects also allegedly took the councillor’s girlfriend to a vandalised house near a stadium and allegedly raped the 28-year-old woman at Ngxakaxa in Dutywa.

The two suspects, aged 27 and 29, were arrested soon after the murder of Mzikayise Sakhi, 45, a ward councillor at Mbashe Local Municipality. It is alleged that at about 3am on Sunday, Sakhi and his girlfriend were on their way home from a local tavern in Kwarini, when they were accosted by the suspects. “Sakhi was strangled to death while the woman was taken to a vandalised house near a stadium and allegedly raped,” police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Naidu confirmed police were investigating a case of murder and rape. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon. Meanwhile, ANC Eastern Cape, Gift Ngqondi said that the brutal murder of Sakhi represents barbarism of the worst kind. “We strongly condemn this senseless murder and we are saddened by the loss of yet another foot soldier in the battle to bring adequate services closer to our communities.

“Perpetrators of crime , gender-based violence against women, children and the elderly should have no place in society. “We call on Department of Social Development to provide psycho-social support to the rape victim,” Ngqondi said. Ngqondi commended the police for the swift reaction and teamwork that resulted in the speedy arrest of the two suspects this morning.