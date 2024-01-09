Two people have been arrested for the murder of a woman who was gunned down in a parking lot in Strand on Monday morning. According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, “sterling investigations” by members attached to the Provincial Serious and Violence Crimes: Taxi Violence Unit, led to the arrests of the suspects, aged 26 and 46.

The victim, who was employed in the City of Cape Town Health Department, was gunned down while seated in her Toyota Fortuner in the parking area of the Strand Municipal Building on Main Road. The shooting incident took place around 8am. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white Opel Astra.

The woman died at the scene. Speaking about the arrests, Van Wyk said several witness statements were obtained, and a vehicle used by the suspect was identified. “The vehicle was tested on the system and positively identified at a premises in Site C in Khayelitsha.

“The vehicle was confiscated and booked in as an exhibit at Stikland.” Police have confirmed that the woman’s husband was shot and killed in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, in October 2023. The Daily Voice reported that the husband had links to the taxi industry.