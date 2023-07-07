Two arrested after liquor truck was shot at, robbed of alcohol worth R450,000

Two men, aged 35 and 40, have been arrested in Calcutta for allegedly robbing a truck carrying alcoholic beverages valued around R450,000 in Marite. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened on Wednesday.

“According to information, a company truck with two occupants, carrying a stock of liquor beverages was travelling along the R40 Road near Marite when a group of armed suspects allegedly shot at them while instructing them to stop,” said Mohlala. “After stopping the truck, the suspects got inside and held the two men at gunpoint, thereby ordering them to drive to a secluded place in the nearby bushes,” he said. Two men have been arrested in Mpumalanga and charged for robbing a truck transporting alcohol worth R450,000. Picture: SAPS The truck carrying liquor was taken to the secluded place where approximately six other cars, including a Toyota Quantum and bakkies were waiting.

“The two male victims were then instructed to offload the consignment into the other vehicles, although some of the liquor stock remained in the truck. The suspects are said to have fled the scene thereafter, leaving behind the two victims,” said Mohlala. Police in Calcutta were alerted about the incident and upon arrival, a case of robbery was opened. “The men and women in blue immediately began with the lookout for the suspects with a sole purpose to swiftly bring the perpetrators to book. The members displayed professionalism in their work as they used their skills to operate, thereby following details after obtaining information regarding the robbery and description of suspects,” said Mohlala.

“A few moments later, members from visible policing in Calcutta managed to trace and arrest the two suspects, as well as recover some of the suspected stolen liquor beverages while still inside some of the vehicles as indicated by the victims,” he said. Two men have been arrested in Mpumalanga and charged for robbing a truck transporting alcohol worth R450,000. Picture: SAPS The two were then charged for possession of suspected stolen property and for the armed robbery. “The police are still in pursuit of the other suspects and urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mohlala.