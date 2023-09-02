Two arrested as Ekurhuleni cops recover R800,000 worth of electronic gadgets

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) have arrested two men, a Mozambican and a Zimbabwean national following the hijacking of a truck loaded with a consignment of electronic appliances. Spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the two men aged 33 and 45 were found in possession of the hijacked white Isuzu truck.

“The EMPD officers received information from a vehicle tracking company regarding a reported hijacked white Isuzu eight-tonne truck in the Tembisa area. The officers acted immediately, followed the coordinates given and were led to a plot Christina Street in the Bapsfontein area,” said Thepa. “Upon arrival, officers cornered two male suspects, one Zimbabwean national and one Mozambican national. While questioning the suspects, neither could provide satisfactory answers to questions posed about the truck and the consignment in the vehicle.” Electronic goods worth around R800,000 were recovered when the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department arrested two - a Mozambican and a Zimbabwean. Photo: EMPD After obtaining the owner’s particulars from the electronic national administration traffic information system, the officers contacted the owner who positively identified the cargo as that which was in the vehicle at the time of the hijacking.

Electronic goods worth around R800,000 were recovered when the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department arrested two - a Mozambican and a Zimbabwean. Photo: EMPD Thepa said the goods found in the vehicle included amplifiers, 32-inch smart plasma television sets, speaker boxes and a signal jammer. Thepa said the recovered goods are estimated at R800 000. "The recovered items were processed and immediately handed back to the lawful owner, while the truck was taken to Aerton police pound," she said.

“The handcuffed duo was marched to Welbekend police station and charged with possession of a signal jammer, possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, and possession of goods suspected to be stolen.” The duo is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate Court soon. “The EMPD welcomes the collaborative effort with the tracking company to help crack down on these law breakers within the City of Ekurhuleni,” said Thepa.