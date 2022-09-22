Two arrested as North West farmer Frans Venter is stabbed to death in house robbery

Pretoria – A close collaboration between neighbouring farmers, security company officials and police in North West has led to the arrest of two suspects in connection with the murder of a farmer at his residence. Colonel Adéle Myburgh, spokesperson for the police in North West, said the incident happened on Wednesday, during a house robbery reported on a farm in Modderfontein, close to Rustenburg.

“Initial information received indicated that a 68-year-old, Frans Venter, was home with two workers, a gardener and domestic worker, when four suspects firstly overpowered the gardener who was working in the garden. He shouted for help, but was tied up with an electrical cable,” Myburgh said. The domestic worker who reacted upon hearing the gardener screaming, was also overpowered and tied up. 68-year-old North West farmer Frans Venter was brutally murdered by assailants during a robbery in his home. Photo: Rona Dewet/Facebook “Lastly the suspects proceeded and gained entry into the house and overpowered Mr Venter. He was severely assaulted and stabbed to death. Numerous items were robbed by the suspects, who fled the scene on foot.

“One of the workers managed to escape and ran to a neighbour for help,” said Myburgh. “Neighbouring farmers and the police were immediately alerted of the incident. A private person arranged for air support with a chopper and numerous farmers as well as security personnel joined in a search for the suspects,” she said. The first suspect was spotted and arrested by a security official and handed over to the police.

A short while later, police also spotted another suspect and arrested him. “The suspects were found in possession of cellular phones, a clap pistol with blank rounds, a BB gun as well as a bag containing items robbed at the farm. Both suspects, who are believed to be in their late 20s will appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, September 23, 2022, on charges of murder and house robbery,” she said. Two other suspects are still at large.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has appealed for community members’ assistance in combating crime. He thanked the neighbouring farmers and security company officials for their assistance that led to the arrests. Kwena emphasised that police will continue to work hard to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

