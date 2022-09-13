Two arrested as Tuks student Thapelo Menwe is murdered for cellphone

Johannesburg - The murder of 23-year-old University of Pretoria Honours student Thapelo Menwe, who was allegedly killed for his cellphone, has sparked outrage on social media. Social media users are calling for #JusticeForThapelo.

Menwe was allegedly robbed and shot close to the Tuksdorp residence in Hatfield, Pretoria, on his way home at about 2am on Saturday, September 10. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the police responded swiftly on being informed of the incident and have arrested two suspects aged 33 and 38. “The two suspects attacked the 23-year-old student who was walking in Hatfield in the early hours on Saturday, shot him and took his belongings before they jumped into the getaway vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla.

“The getaway car was later noticed by police during routine patrols as it matched the description given to police. The two occupants were searched and found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and the deceased’s personal belongings,” said Masondo. Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended officers from the Brooklyn police station for their prompt response which led to the arrest of suspects before they could leave the area. He further extended his gratitude to the community members and private security guards who alerted the police about the shooting incident.

Meanwhile, the University of Pretoria said on Twitter: “It is with great shock and sadness that the University of Pretoria confirms the death of one of our students in the early hours of Saturday in Hatfield, close to the Tuksdorp residence. “The suspect has been arrested. We strongly condemn the violence. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s friends and family, whom we are offering counselling.”

