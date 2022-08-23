Two arrested at a bottle store after house robbery in Potchefstroom

Rustenburg - Two men were arrested at a bottle store after they had allegedly robbed a house in Potchefstroom in the North West. The two allegedly pointed a gun at the house owner and robbed him of two laptops and cellphones.

North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said Ashley Houkins, 22, and Jade Hansie, 28, were arrested on August 18. They appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of house robbery. “They are expected to reappear at the same court on Monday, August 29,” she said.

"The accused were arrested for house robbery committed at a certain house in Potchefstroom (on Thursday, August 18). “Consequent to intensive investigation conducted afterwards, a blue Chevrolet Spark vehicle, which was found at a parking area in front of a bottle store, was linked with the robbery. The driver and his accomplice were arrested. The complainant’s goods, which included a red jacket, black face mask, two cellphones, house keys and remote control, were found in possession of the accused.” In the Northern Cape, police said three men were arrested for possession of explosives by Sergeant Saunderson and Sergeant Valla stationed at the Kimberley police station.

Spokesperson Sergeant Dikeledi Gopane said two police officers were on duty at 3.20am on Tuesday when they came across a white VW Polo in Green Street in West End area. There were three men, aged between 22 and 33, inside the car. “The vehicle was searched and an explosive device was found with different caps, insulation tape, a knife, cloves, balaclavas and two cellphones. “The men were arrested and detained for possession of explosive devices, and will soon appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court,” Gopane said.

