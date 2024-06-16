Two arrested at Durban roadblock after cops find corpse in car

Two people have been arrested after a dead body was discovered in a vehicle at a roadblock in Durban. Metro Police spokesperson, Colonel Boysie Zungu, said the vehicle was travelling along the M41 when the driver and his passenger were stopped at the roadblock.

"The vehicle was stopped during a roadblock on the M41 when officers noticed suspicious movement of the driver," he said. Zungu said the driver started to get jittery and attempted to flee from law enforcement officers at the scene, and officers gave chase. He said upon thorough investigation and search of the vehicle, a human body was discovered wrapped in plastic.

"Medical personnel were called to the scene and confirmed that the person was dead. "The two suspects have been detained at the Durban North South African Police Service (SAPS) station, where further investigations will follow. “We take this opportunity to commend our members for a job well-done in apprehending the two suspects," Zungu said.

He added that police also arrested 16 drunk drivers at the roadblock. "The highest alcohol reading was 0,71mg/1 and the lowest alcohol reading was 0,28mg/1. “A further two suspects were a further two suspects were arrested for driving without professional driving permits," Zungu said.