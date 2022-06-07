Two arrested for allegedly running drug dens in Eldorado Park

Johannesburg – Two men aged 27 and 39 were arrested in Eldorado Park by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers for the possession of and dealing in drugs. Officers had received information about alleged two drug houses at Graniet Street, Eldorado Park, Extension 9.

This was after several complaints had been received that drugs were being used and sold from the two properties. It was also alleged that there were groups of youngsters hanging around, sometimes drinking, smoking, making a noise outside the premises until the early hours. Two suspects aged 27 and 39 have been arrested after complaints of drug dealing were received by Eldorado Park SAPS. Picture: Supplied Police staked out the two houses and confirmed that narcotics were being sold there.

Raids were carried out simultaneously at both houses. Two men were found in possession drugs including crystal meth, kat (an amphetamine) and mandrax. The suspects were detained at Eldorado Park police station. They are due to appear in court this week.

