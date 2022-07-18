Two arrested for murder of seven people at Lismore farm face 13 charges

Johannesburg - Two suspects arrested for the murder of seven people at Lismore farm outside Kestell on Friday, appeared at the Kestell Magistrate’s Court on Monday and face at least 13 charges. Kamohelo Motankisi, 34, and Lerato Selepe, 22, were arrested hours after the incident and were found in possession of a shotgun and a pellet gun in Bohlokong, Bethlehem.

The pair are accused of being involved in the murder of Sesi Smit, her son, and five employees last Friday. The bodies of six women and a young man were discovered by the farm owner in a house at his farm. Smit is said to have also been robbed of her Ford Ranger, which was later found abandoned on the road between Kestell and Bethlehem.

The two accused are facing seven counts of murder, two counts of rape, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one count of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft and one count of illegal possession of firearm. NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed that the matter had been postponed to Wednesday to allow for both Motankisi and Selepe to apply for legal aid after the pair appeared in court on Monday without a lawyer. IOL