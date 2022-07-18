Two arrested for pickpocketing at Springbok Test match

Cape Town - While Capetonians flooded Cape Town Stadium and the rest of South Africa watched in anticipation for the rugby Test match between the Springboks and Wales, opportunistic criminals lurked about. On Saturday, spectators flooded the stadium to witness the triumph of the Springboks, who clinched the Series against Wales after defeating Wayne Pivac’s team 30-14 in the decider after winning the opener in Pretoria and losing out in Bloemfontein in the second.

Story continues below Advertisement

But, while happiness and true South African gees (spirit) was the order of the day, crime did not take a break. According to the mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies were on high alert on Saturday with a crowd expectancy of 53 000. He said security agencies were watching for pickpockets at the stadium and observed two individuals who were behaving suspiciously among the crowd of supporters.

“Both suspects were then escorted to a private location within the stadium and questioned, where a search revealed a total of R3 500 in cash and six cellphones of which no reasonable explanation could be provided. “A 32-year-old male and a 33-year-old male were placed under arrest for theft and possession of stolen property and handed over to the SAPS for further investigation and prosecution,” Smith said. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement