Two arrested in Delft for allegedly selling fraudulent Eskom electricity; state funds recovered

Two suspects, aged 28 and 31, were apprehended on Friday in Delft for their alleged involvement in the sale and distribution of fraudulently purchased electricity from Eskom. Acting on a tip-off, the police, led by Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, discovered that the suspects had accessed Eskom meter numbers and successfully purchased 600 units of electricity on three separate occasions.

During the latest transaction, the police arrested the first suspect. Further investigations led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the second suspect, believed to be part of the same criminal syndicate. Notably, the operation resulted in the recovery of state funds. "Once charged, both suspects will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday," stated Vukani.