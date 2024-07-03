Two arrested in major drug bust on N7 Freeway, dagga worth R350,000 seized

By Wendy Dondolo In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the police arrested two individuals during a routine patrol on the N7 Freeway near Springbok, confiscating dagga valued at about R350,000.

The vigilant Public Order Policing unit from Springbok made the arrests at 12.55am on Wednesday, July 3. Springbok police seize bags of dagga, arrest two suspects. Image: SAPS Twitter According to SAPS, the officers on duty noticed a suspicious truck and decided to investigate further. Upon inspection, they discovered 11 bags of dagga cleverly concealed between food crates in the back of the vehicle. An undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales, was also seized during the operation.

SAPS officers have seized R350,000 worth of Dagga. Image: SAPS Twitter “The quick action of our officers not only removed a significant amount of illegal substances off our streets but also showed our relentless pursuit against drug trafficking,” Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, said. She commended the ‘C-Platoon’ for its exceptional diligence and commitment to combating drug-related crimes. The two suspects, a 32-year-old driver and his 26-year-old passenger, are currently in custody and are expected to face charges related to drug dealing. They are scheduled to appear in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court in due course. Lieutenant General Otola has also called on the community to report crime. “We urge the public to remain vigilant and participate in our 'RATE OUR SERVICE' online survey. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve our services and ensure safety in our communities,” she said.