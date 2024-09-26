Two arrested in ongoing hunt for robbery syndicate in Limpopo

Two suspects, believed to be part of a syndicate responsible for robberies, were arrested during an operation conducted on Tuesday, September 24. “This criminal group appears to have been targeting stores predominantly owned by foreign nationals across Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces,” said the Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The Sekhukhune Tracking Team, working with Matlelerekeng Detectives, made a breakthrough in a series of robberies in the Matlelerekeng Dennilton policing areas. Officers focused their efforts on the Sekhukhune District and Siyabuswa, acting on intelligence about ongoing criminal activity in the area. This led to the arrest of a 33-year-old suspect in Vaalkraal RDP, Matlelerekeng. He has been linked to a recent business robbery in the same area.

Further investigations directed the team to Kgaphamadi Village in Dennilton, where a second suspect, aged 39, was arrested for possession of illegal ammunition. One suspect remains at large, along with the vehicle and firearm used in the crimes. Police are confident that the remaining suspect will be arrested soon. Acting Limpopo police commissioner, Major General Samuel Manala, praised the team for their efforts in tracking down the suspects, and reassured the community of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety.