Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating two counts of murder after two decomposed bodies were found in the Umbumbulu area. According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, the bodies were recovered at Sawpits and Mdumezulu.

“It is alleged that the first body of a man was found with what is suspected to be stab wounds and it was starting to decompose. “The second body was recovered at Mdumezulu and it was badly decomposed and the head was missing,” said Ngcobo. According to an incident report, the body was discovered in the bush by members of the community.

The identity of both victims are not known at this stage. Earlier this year, the mutilated body of a 7-year-old missing boy was found. Philasande Shange was reported missing in January 5.

He was last seen last going to the tuckshop to buy onions for a neighbour. According to the Daily News, the family received a message and the victim’s head and leg were found in a stream. In another incident, police are investigating a double murder after two people were found dead in Morningside, Durban.