Two Botswana nationals in court for possession and dealing in pangolin

Two Botswana nationals, Rhine Morgan Kemsley, 35, and Mothusi Malcom Lefa, 49, suspected of illegally possessing and dealing a pangolin, an endangered species, have had their day in court. Captain Lloyd Ramovha, a spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), said the arrest was made by an all-encompassing law enforcement squad.

This started when the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI), K9 Unit, Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD), and Gauteng Traffic Police Special Law Enforcement Unit (SLEU) began investigating on information regarding a person in possession of a pangolin. “On arrival, officers located a silver VW Polo with Botswana registration plates. Inside the vehicle, a speaker box containing the pangolin was discovered.” Ramovha said. The operation was conducted at approximately 10am in the morning at a road lodge, located at the street corners of Grayston and Rivonia, in Sandton,” Ramovha said.

He went on to say that further inquiry resulted in the identification and arrest of two individuals. The alleged perpetrators were then arrested, and the pangolin was securely delivered to a veterinary clinic in Midrand, Gauteng. The two have been remanded in detention pending a bail hearing due for Monday, October 7. Brigadier Phumeza Klaas, the acting Gauteng Provincial Head of the Hawks, issued a warning to people who abuse protected species, violating the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA), Act 10 of 2004.