Two brothers arrested for Eastern Cape cop’s murder

Durban - Two brothers accused of killing an Eastern Cape policeman made their first appearance in the King William’s Magistrate’s Court today. Siyanda Kato, 27, and Siseko Kato, 29, are charged with the murder of 32-year-old Constable Ayabulela Williams.

The incident took place on July 20. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela the duo were nabbed on Tuesday. “It is alleged the two brothers confronted Williams about his alleged abusive relationship with their sister and a fight arose.

“Constable Williams is reported to have sustained stab wounds during the fight,” she said. Mgolodela said Williams, who was stationed at the Steve Tshwete Community Service Centre, was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries the following day. The duo were remanded in police custody and will appear in court for a bail application on August 11.

