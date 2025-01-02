Two brothers arrested for murder of uMhlanga businessman Shailen Singh

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the murder of uMhlanga businessman Shailen Singh. Singh, 32, a security company owner, was gunned down on December 29, 2024, in a parking lot on Meridian Drive in Umhlanga.

He sustained two gunshot wounds. Police said according to information the victim was seated in his vehicle when suspects opened fire at him, killing him instantly. The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in two luxury vehicles.

On Thursday police confirmed that two brothers, aged 35 and 40, were arrested and charged in connection with the murder. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were arrested by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Organized Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit detectives on Wednesday. He added that the two vehicles that were seen leaving the crime scene after the murder were also recovered.