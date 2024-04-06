Two brothers shot dead after responding to Facebook marketplace ad to buy a TV set

Two brothers have been shot dead after they were lured by robbers through Facebook Marketplace to purchase a TV set. Police in Nelson Mandela Bay said they were “deeply concerned and saddened” by the senseless deaths of two brothers who fell victim to a deceitful scheme perpetrated through social media. They were murdered around noon on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said brothers Aaron Alberts, 19, and Kyle Alberts, 30, from St Albans responded to an advert for a TV set for sale on a social media site, Marketplace, only to be lured under false pretences, robbed, and tragically shot to death. “Their cellphones, cash, and vehicle were all taken, with the perpetrators providing a wrong address to mislead them.” Naidu said the brothers went to a house in Ceru Steet in NU 5 in Motherwell and were informed that no such advert was placed, and the occupants of the house bore no knowledge of any sale.

“While still at the address, they were approached by two suspects who shot and robbed them. The bakkie was recovered not far from the crime scene.” Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit in Gqeberha are investigating two cases of murder. “Police are warning the public that a heinous act such as this, serves as a blatant reminder of the dangers associated with online transactions.

“We urge the public to exercise caution and diligence when using social media platforms to make purchases. “Verify the credibility of sellers, conduct transactions in safe locations, and consider involving law enforcement if there are any suspicions.” Police have urged anyone with information to contact Detective Captain Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata is advising the public, never to tread on unfamiliar territory. “This is not the first time that people have fallen victims to such scams however this is the first that lives were lost. “We are urging people to report to the police station and request police to accompany you instead of going on our own.