Two burnt bodies of men, and dead cattle found at Mpumalanga dumping site

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation after two burnt bodies were found in a dumping site near Bushbuckridge. Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two charred bodies were found on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It was an astonishment and horrific experience at the discovery of two burnt bodies in a dumping site in Casteel outside Acornhoek near Bushbuckridge on Monday, at about 7:30,” he said. “Police were alerted by a community member about the gruesome discovery, and upon arrival at the scene, medical practitioners were summoned who certified both male victims dead.” Alongside the deceased, police found three carcasses of cattle.

“The police are in a process of finding their families so that the two could be identified. “The motive behind the killing is unknown at the moment pending investigations. A post-mortem will also be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Mdhluli. He said police have since launched an “intensive” investigation, which will include finding the owners of the cattle.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police therefore urge anyone who might have information that may assist in the investigation to contact detective Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Digoro on 082 318 9925 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. “Alternatively, members of the public can send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has “strongly condemned the senseless killing” of the two individuals.

Story continues below Advertisement