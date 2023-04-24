Two bust for possession of copper cables and damaging and tampering with essential infrastructure

Cape Town - Police have arrested two suspects in possession of suspected stolen copper cables with an estimated value of R40 000, as well as damaging and tampering with essential infrastructure in Mooinooi and Taung. The police achieved success in their fight against damage to and tampering with critical infrastructure after information was received about suspected stolen copper cables in Mooinooi and Taung respectively.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said that in Mooinooi on Thursday, members of Brits Crime Intelligence and Mooinooi Crime Prevention went to a scrapyard in Modderspruit in Mooinooi where a 29-year-old suspect was successfully traced and found in possession of copper cables to an estimated value of R40 000. He was immediately arrested and charged with being in possession of suspected stolen copper cables, causing damage to and tampering with essential infrastructure in accordance with section 3 of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, 2015 (Act No.18 of 2015). “The suspect will be appeared before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” she said.

In a separate incident on Saturday, Taung Crime Prevention and Pudimoe Crime Intelligence members followed up on suspected copper cable theft. “The team members ultimately went to Lokgabeng village, near Taung, where a suspect was found in possession of skinned copper cables. “He was arrested after failing to account for the possession, and the value of the copper cable is estimated at R40 000,” Myburgh said.