Two Cape mothers in court for allegedly killing their children

Western Cape police have arrested two women for allegedly murdering their children. In the first incident, a 39-year-old Oudtshoorn woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her seven-year-old son.

Police were called to a home in Korhaan Avenue in Bridgeton where they discovered the lifeless body of the young boy. “Paramedics later declared him dead on scene. The police initially opened an inquest docket for further investigation,” said police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies. “However, a post-mortem conducted later, indicated that the victim died of strangulation. The docket was subsequently changed to murder.”

He said police arrested the child's mother days later and she has since appeared in court on a charge of murder. She is expected back in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after the matter was postponed for her to apply for legal representation. In the second incident, a woman who gave birth recently, was arrested after a newborn's body was found along the N2 highway opposite Kwanokuthula.

“The three-day-old was declared dead by medical personnel at the scene. The woman was tracked down at Kwanokuthula and arrested for murder,” Spies said. He said the 23-year-old woman was expected to appear in court on Monday, at the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate's Court. "Investigation into both matters continues. Western Cape police management lauded the investigators for their diligence in ensuring that these suspects are brought to book," Spies said.