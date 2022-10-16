Two ‘caught red-handed stealing railway tracks’

Pretoria - Two people, aged 56 and 61, will appear in the Amersfoort Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday after they were allegedly caught stealing railway tracks. The duo were arrested on Friday during a multi-disciplinary operation conducted by the Hawks’ Secunda-based serious organised crime investigation unit, the the Vispol police unit at Daggakraal, and Transnet investigators.

The Hawks’ spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the two faced charges of tampering with and damaging essential infrastructure, the railway tracks. “The team followed up information about persons who were busy removing the railway tracks at Daggakraal. On arrival the team caught the duo red-handed in the act. Upon questioning the suspects had no explanation and they were immediately arrested,” said Sekgotodi. Two people, aged 56 and 61, were arrested at Daggakraal, a town in Mpumalanga, for allegedly stealing railway tracks. Photo: Hawks Police confiscated the removed railway tracks as exhibits.

“During the preliminary investigation it was established that one of the suspects is a repeat offender with another case on the court roll, a Morgenzon case which happened in April 2022, and the case was postponed to November 15, 2022,” said Sekgotodi. “The duo were charged and detained, pending their first court appearance on Monday.” Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanaga, Major-General Zodwa Mokoena, has applauded the multi-disciplinary team.

“She further cautioned the public to refrain from damaging the essential infrastructure which affects the economy of the country. She concluded by appreciating the loyal citizens who continually report illegal activities to the police,” said Sekgotodi. In May five men were arrested for allegedly stealing railway tracks valued at R1.5 million in Morgenzon, Mpumalanga. At the time, Sekgotodi said the men, aged between 27 and 56, were arrested during a disruptive operation after police received information that the suspects were busy stealing railway lines in Morgenzon.

