Two children among mass shooting victims

Police in Cape Town are probing a mass murder that took place in Mbekweni in Paarl, Western Cape police said on Tuesday. Five people were gunned down, including two children on Monday night.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are probing the mass shooting. “At around 11.15pm police members responded to a complaint of several gunshots fired at a residence in Chris Hani Street, when they discovered the bodies of three male victims aged 12, 14, and 34 and two female victims aged 32 and 39,” Traut said. “The motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined, and arrests are yet to be affected. At this stage, there is no indication that the incident is linked to the taxi strike in the province,” he said.

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagan Allen condemned the shooting incident. He said the fourth quarter crime statistics from January to March 2023 shows that 100 women and 39 children were murdered. “Respectively, this is 36 and 20 fewer murder cases, when compared to the same period of the previous year,” Allen said.