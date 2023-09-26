Two children rescued, parents die in hostage drama

The police rescued two children following a hostage drama that left their parents dead in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State. Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the police were called to a house in Mandela Park on Monday around 6pm.

On arrival police discovered that a 57-year-old man had locked himself in the house with his 43-year-old wife and two children aged three and seven. Hostage negotiators were dispatched to the scene along with the Tactical Response Team. "The standoff continued throughout the night until on 26 September 2023 at about 07:30 when police heard two gunshots coming from inside the house. Special Task force members, who were in the process also mobilised, tactically entered the house and managed to rescue the two little girls. In the other room they discovered the wounded husband and wife in a pool of blood," Kareli said.