Two company directors arrested in R25 million Bojanala municipality fraud scandal

Police have arrested two company directors in connection with the R25 million Bojanala Platinum District Municipality fraud scandal, bringing the total number of accused to seven in a case involving elaborate money laundering schemes and payments for non-existent services. Esther Malesa, 45, the director of Kea’s Project, and Moses Malesa, 53, the director of Marole Nameng Trading Enterprise, were arrested on Monday, by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

The two appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court and were granted bail, R100,000 for Esther and R50,000 for Moses. They join five other accused who were arrested last month for allegedly defrauding the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality of more than R25 million between December 2018 and May 2019. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said the scheme was orchestrated by Leslina Olga Ndlovu, 45, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the municipality, in collusion with Esther Malesa.

Ndlovu allegedly facilitated payments to Kea’s Project, Malesa’s company, which was not registered on the municipality’s database of approved service providers. Despite this, the company claimed payments for services that were never delivered. “Payments amounting to over R25 million were allegedly paid into Esther Malesa’s (Kea’s Project) bank account,”Mathebula confirmed. Investigators discovered that the funds were then distributed to the bank accounts of the other accused. More than R2 million was transferred to Ndlovu’s company, Mahle Supply.

Patrick Tlhapi, 53, the former Chief Whip at the municipality, allegedly received R150,000. Gontse Kekana, secretary to the former municipal manager, reportedly benefitted R850,000. Mantsho Gloria Moremi, 38, the director of Moremi Investments, received R600,000, while Moses Malesa is believed to have received over R5 million from the illicit proceeds. Esther Malesa faces 53 counts of fraud, 84 counts of money laundering, and three counts of corruption. Moses Malesa is facing seven counts of money laundering.

Their matter, along with that of the five previously arrested co-accused, has been postponed to July 2, for further investigation. Acting North West Head of the Hawks Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi, and the Director of Public Prosecutions in the province, Rachel Makhari applauded the collaboration between their respective agencies and the collaborative work between the Hawks and NPA in ensuring that the accused are brought to book. IOL News