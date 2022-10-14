Two cops murdered, their pistols stolen while responding to a death in Boksburg

Pretoria - Two on-duty police officers were disarmed and murdered after they responded to a complaint of an unnatural death in Boksburg on Thursday night. The pair, a 29-year-old constable with three years’ service and a 45-year-old sergeant with 18 years’ service, who are attached to Boksburg North police station, were accosted by three men.

“At the time of the attack, the pair were waiting for a mortuary van when they were disarmed and fatally wounded,” national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said. “The suspects, who fled the scene on foot, took off with the deceased’s service pistols and bulletproof vests.” National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has called on all people living in South Africa to contribute towards building a safe and secure country by working closely with the police in ending the “senseless” attacks and killings of police officers.

“The killing of police officers in the line of duty and for their service pistols (to be stolen) undermines the authority of the state and the proper functioning of the criminal justice system,” said Masemola. “While we review our police safety strategy and plan, as management we are calling for greater co-operation with our citizens, to put an end to such incidents collectively. We believe that such incidents can be prevented. We will not rest until we find those behind the attack and killing of police officers. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the two members”, he said.

The SAPS said all role players had been activated and a manhunt was under way to apprehend the killers. “Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 08600 10111 or download the My SAPS App on any Android or smart phone. Information will be treated with confidentiality,” the SAPS said. IOL