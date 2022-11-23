Two cops who took a bribe instead of arresting man with stolen goods, sent to jail

Durban - Two policeman who were found guilty of corruption and defeating the ends of justice, have been sentenced to an effective four years behind bars. William Mashute, 35, and Ndoyisile Metile, 39, both SAPS members, were convicted in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Hartswater Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said that on March 16, 2020, the two officers stationed at the Boetsap police station, which is near the town of Warrenton in the Northern Cape, were patrolling. “During the patrol they came across a suspect with stolen pipes/scrap metal and instead of arresting the suspect, the two police officers requested gratification of R2 000 from the suspect. “The officers not only failed to arrest the suspect, but also allowed the suspect to drive away with those stolen items,” said Senokoatsane.

In mitigation of the sentence, the prosecution, led by State advocate Lentswe Setouto argued that corruption should be taken seriously and that the accused as police officers and custodians of law and order should have known better. “The accused ought to have adhered to the vows they made when they joined the SAPS, to protect and serve,” Setouto said. The NPA said both the accused’s application for leave to appeal against their convictions was also denied by the court.

Last month, an Mpumalanga traffic officer, who accepted a bribe and was subsequently fired, unsuccessfully challenged his dismissal at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). Mfanafuthi Gift Hleza, 33, was arrested by the Hawks in 2021, following a sting operation, told the CCMA that he took the bribe because he needed a cooldrink as it was a hot day. IOL

