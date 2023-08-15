Two declared dead after tragic incident in popular Durban area

Two people were declared dead in a shooting at restaurant premises in the Blue Lagoon area, KwaZulu-Natal police and Durban paramedics said on Tuesday. Marshall Security’s Tyron Powell said they received a series of distress calls at around 5.35pm on Monday from a client’s business premises located on Stiebel Place in the Blue Lagoon area.

Marshall Security and Netcare911 paramedics responded to the call. A woman employee at the business premises was fatally shot, allegedly by her companion. It is believed that she was in her sixties. The man then turned the gun on himself.

“Paramedics arrived on scene promptly but unfortunately, both patients were declared deceased on site. “The circumstances surrounding this devastating incident are being diligently examined by the authorities to determine the sequence of events and any underlying factors,” Marshall Security said. Regional SA Police Service spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Durban Central police were investigating a case of murder and inquest.