Two Durban women accused of robbing a pensioner to remain in jail

The two Durban women who were charged with theft for allegedly robbing a pensioner made their first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal said the two women will remain in custody until their bail application on November 20, 2024.

The women were arrested in Chatsworth and Phoenix after they allegedly robbed a 75-year-old pensioner in Riet River in Verulam on Friday, November 8, 2024. Private Security company Reaction Unit South Africa, apprehended the women, and handed them over to the South African Police Services. Rusa boss Prem Balram said the 39-year-old woman was arrested in Montford in Chatsworth while the 47-year-old was arrested at a crèche in Sunford in Phoenix.

Police said the women are accused of stealing clothing items, cellphone and cash. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Reports indicate that a 75-year-old man was at his place of residence in Verulam on November 8, 2024 when two women came to his property requesting to see him. “He reportedly them tea but the suspects allegedly offered to make him coffee instead. The victim drank the coffee and after drinking it he felt sleepy and went to sleep.