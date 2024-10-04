Two Dutch travellers arrested at OR Tambo Airport with ‘Khat’ in their luggage

Two people were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after they were fresh Khat was allegedly found in their luggage. The drug known as catha edulis is a stimulant that is banned in South Africa.

Gauteng police said according to a preliminary report, both the 21-year-old and a 59-year-old suspects were travelling from South Africa to the Netherlands via Dubai when they were intercepted by police. Both were arrested in separate incidents. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said they attempted to check-in and board their flights on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

“The suspects were consequently arrested and are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.” Police said this brings the total to 13 drug traffickers arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in the last couple of weeks. Last week, a 21-year-old South African woman who was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for drug trafficking.

The woman was intercepted as she landed on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil. “She was taken to a local hospital where an X-ray confirmed that she was having foreign objects in her stomach.” So far she released more than 110 drug bullets suspected to be cocaine.