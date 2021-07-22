Two East London men appear for alleged rape of female Bolt driver

Johannesburg - Two men, aged 20 and 29, have appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court for the alleged rape of a female Bolt driver. The alleged rape incident took place in March, said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), when the two accused requested a trip on the e-hailing platform.

The rape suspects, Thandobuhle Mdleleni, 20, and Lloyd King, 29, allegedly raped the woman after they requested a trip in the early hours on March 5. NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said an argument over payment between the woman driver and the two passengers ensued. “The two allegedly requested a Bolt in the early hours of 5 March 2021 around East London.

“A female driver responded and went to pick them up to their destination which was in Cambridge. Upon arrival an argument ensued over the payment for the trip. “The accused then allegedly threatened the Bolt driver and ordered her to go with them inside their flat. “It is alleged that King and Mdleleni raped her once they were inside the flat,” said Ngcakeni.

She said police arrested the suspects in March on the same day, while Mdleleni secured R1 000 bail, King abandoned his bail application. “Mdleleni was granted bail of R1 000 by the East London Magistrate’s Court on 8 March, 2021. King abandoned his bail application. “They will appear in court again on 29 July, 2021,” said the NPA.