Two Eastern Cape cops arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 37-year-old man

WARNING: Graphic details of assault Two policemen have been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on allegations of sexual assault and assault.

National Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said a 41-year-old constable and a 42-year-old sergeant, both attached to Kamesh Visible Policing Unit in the Eastern Cape, were arrested on Thursday morning by Ipid investigators. They are accused of sexually assaulting and assaulting a 37-year-old man on July 10, 2022, in Kariega, formerly known as Uitenhage. According to Raburabu, preliminary reports indicate that the victim had been on his way home from his friend’s house when he was picked up by the police officers.

“They allegedly inserted an object in his anus several times and assaulted him, while pepper spraying him,” he said. Raburabu said the officers were further accused of driving aimlessly with the victim. “They just drove around with him (the victim) and allegedly kept on stopping (their car) and assaulting him until they got tired and dropped him in the middle of nowhere, where he struggled to find his way home,” Raburabu added.

Both police officers will remain in police custody and are expected to appear in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Friday. In another incident, eight members of VIP Protection Services who were arrested for assaulting motorists on a public highway are applying for bail in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. Video footage of the assault went viral on social media.