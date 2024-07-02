Two endangered pangolins seized, duo arrested

Two suspects appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on charges of possession of endangered species. This follows the arrest of two suspects, aged 43 and 45, on Friday, June 28.

The provincial police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said an operation was conducted by the Cullinan Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit successfully dismantled the endangered species trafficking operation. “The operation was initiated after receiving information that two pangolins were being offered for sale in Mabopane. The suspects, aged 43 and 45, were arrested and four cell phones and two pangolins were seized. The pangolins were taken to the Johannesburg Wildlife Hospital for care,” Sibeko said. Police in the province said it is committed to protecting South Africa’s wildlife and will continue to work tirelessly to disrupt and dismantle illegal wildlife trafficking operations.

Pangolins are regarded as the most trafficked animals in the world, with their scales being used in traditional medicine. In a separate incident in Limpopo, police have launched a massive manhunt for suspects who poached and dehorned two rhinos on June 28, around 5pm, and on June 29, around 7am, at a game reserve in Makhado. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said after shooting the rhinos, the suspects removed the horns and fled the scene on foot by jumping over the fence.

The police were notified about the incident and opened a case of rhino poaching for further investigations. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved should contact the investigating officer, Constable Madoro Ndivhaleni on 082 319 9545 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or visit the nearest police station or MySAPSApp. [email protected]